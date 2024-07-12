Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that it is not possible for NATO to continue its partnership with the Israeli administration.

"Until comprehensive, sustainable peace is established in Palestine, attempts at cooperation with Israel within NATO will not be approved by Turkey," Erdogan said at a news conference during the NATO summit in Washington.

The Turkish President has resumed his frequent verbal attacks on Israel since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October.

In one speech, the Turkish President said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “committed one of the greatest atrocities of this century in Gaza and has already put his name down in history as the butcher of Gaza."

The Turkish Trade Ministry announced in early May it had suspended all export and import operations with Israel due to what it described as its "aggression against Palestine in violation of international law and human rights."

The move came several weeks after Turkey restricted exports to Israel of 54 product categories.

Erdogan later said that Turkey's move to halt trade with Israel was designed to force the country to a ceasefire in Gaza.

In his remarks on Thursday, the Turkish President also said he has instructed Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to meet Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in order to start to restore relations with Syria.

Earlier this week, Erdogan said he might invite Assad to Turkey "at any moment", in a sign of reconciliation after the 2011 war broke ties between Ankara and Damascus.

Upon the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Erdogan was continuously openly critical of Assad . He several times called on the Syrian president to resign and, in August of 2013, he said that the goal of any military intervention in Syria should be to topple Assad’s regime.