The Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, held an exhibition last week for individuals with special needs to mark the beginning of summer vacation.

The event took place at the Kfar Perach community center in central Israel.

An IDU spokesman commented: “We salute our volunteers who are spending their summer not only to find missing people and save lives but also to bring joy and put a smile on the faces of pure souls throughout Israel.''