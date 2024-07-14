תיעוד מתרגילי הכוחות דובר צה"ל

The Northern Command continues to increase preparedness and readiness of forces in the northern arena.

In the last week, the soldiers of the 5th Brigade held a brigade-level exercise led by the Ground Forces Training Center. As part of the exercise, the soldiers trained for movement in thicketed terrain, mountainous routes, and the activation of fire and intelligence collection devices.

Additionally, this week, a surprise exercise was held by the 920th Reserve Battalion of the 769th Brigade, in which the reserve forces strengthened their readiness for various combat scenarios in defense of the northern communities while operating against the enemy.

credit: דובר צה"ל

