As the new school year approaches, Minister of the Negev, the Galilee, and National Resilience, Yitzhak Wasserlauf, shared a personal message with residents of northern Israel, acknowledging the hardships they've faced in recent months.

In a candid letter, Wasserlauf admitted, “I hesitated about what to write. I could’ve sent a generic message full of clichés, about fresh starts, resilience, and how much you matter to us. But I don’t like those types of letters. Sometimes I wonder if ministers even write them, or if they’re just stitched together by an assistant, or even ChatGPT.”

The minister drew inspiration from a video his mother-in-law shared, where a Rabbi was asked what defines good parenting. The Rabbi replied: “It’s not just about avoiding causing your children pain or stress. It’s about being their source of emotional safety, so that when they’re in trouble, they know they can come to you.”

Wasserlauf connected that message to the broader challenge facing families in the north, writing, “That’s the heart of what makes us stronger. Even if we can't solve every problem, offering calm, strength, and a nonjudgmental presence can make all the difference.”

Reflecting on the recent crisis period, he noted that government ministries aimed to serve as a support system for residents. “We tried to lighten the load and bring some stability amid the chaos. We didn’t solve everything, but we wanted you to feel you could turn to us, for a listening ear, a helping hand, or just a comforting word.”

Wasserlauf closed his letter with a personal note: “I have deep love for you and for the region you call home. I wish you success as you return home and resume your studies. I’m always here for you. If I don’t answer right away, feel free to send a WhatsApp message to me directly - my number is 0545852404.”