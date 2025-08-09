Two people were wounded on Saturday when an altercation broke out between worshipers at a synagogue in the village of Kadita in northern Israel.

A 25-year-old man was stabbed and is in serious condition. Another man, 45, sustained a head contusion and was moderately injured. The two were taken for treatment at a hospital. Approximately two hours later, the police arrested the two.

Senior Magen David Adom EMT Yehuda Haim, who arrived at the location where the man who had been stabbed had been evacuated, reported: "We saw him semi-conscious and suffering from penetrating injuries to his body. We provided him with medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital while continuing treatment, with his condition defined as serious."