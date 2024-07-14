Border Police who were guarding the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron were conducting a search of a suspicious Palestinian woman who had arrived at the entrance to the Tomb with her two children.

During the check, the suspect was asked by one of the officers to open her bag for inspection and in response refused to cooperate and attempted to interfere with the course of the inspection.

During the search of the bag, a knife was discovered concealed in a shirt. The suspect was arrested along with one of her sons while the other son was detained.

The suspect stated that she was married to a Hamas terrorist who was serving a prison sentence in an Israeli prison and their goal was to carry out a stabbing attack against a specific security force member who operates in the vicinity of the Cave of the Patriarchs. The suspect, 37 years old, was arrested and transferred for further investigation by police.