Former US President Donald Trump was seen in public for the first time since surviving an attempted assassination attempt when he was filmed stepping off his private plane at Newark Liberty International Airport early Sunday morning.

Trump campaign deputy communications director Margo Martin posted a video of Trump disembarking 'Trump Force One' and wrote, "Strong and resilient. He will never stop fighting for America."

The former President was targeted in an attempted assassination during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The former president was struck in the ear and taken to the hospital, where he was discharged on Saturday night.

Two bystanders were wounded during the shooting, one of whom died.

The shooter, who was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Serice snipers.