Argentina has become the first South American country to designate Hamas as a terrorist organisation.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen tweeted this morning to welcome the decision. ''I welcome the decision of the President of Argentina to declare Hamas a terrorist organization.''

''We discussed this when I met him on the occasion of his inauguration, and there is no doubt that this is an important step.''

"Hamas is a despicable terrorist organization, and we will not stop the war until it is destroyed and all the hostages are returned. The international community of peace, security and democracy must support us in this just war."