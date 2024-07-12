Sources with knowledge of the negotiations on a hostage deal warned on Friday against the possibility that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is preventing an agreement from being reached, Channel 12 News reported.

"This is the moment of truth for the hostages," said a senior defense official, "but there is someone among us who is delaying the deal."

"It is possible to reach an agreement within two weeks and release the hostages," estimated an official privy to the details of the negotiations, "but the Prime Minister's insistence on building a mechanism to prevent the passage of armed men will stall the negotiations for weeks, and by then there may be no one to bring back."

The source said that it is possible to return between 20 and 30 hostages who are alive, and that an agreement is within distance.

The Prime Minister's Office said in response, "The claim by an unnamed 'defense official' about new principles is false and fundamentally unfounded. The Prime Minister insisted - and continues to insist - on the firm positions in accordance with the outline for the return of the hostages. It is Hamas who is trying to change the outline, and the Prime Minister strongly opposes this."

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum said in response, "We have been waiting for our loved ones for 280 days and nights. Every minute is eternity for us and every second is hell for them."

"We cry out and are shocked by the irresponsible behavior that may cause a missed opportunity that may never come back. It's now or never. By the time everyone comes to their senses and works together, there may be no one to bring back."

"We appeal to the Prime Minister: We stand behind the Netanyahu deal. Now it's your turn to stand behind the deal you put on the table. Here and now, because there may not be a tomorrow for them."

