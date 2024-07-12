Sirens sounded on Friday evening, around 7:00 p.m., in Metula and in other localities in northern Israel.

At least one projectile fired from Lebanon was intercepted. Four homes in Metula were damaged and a fire broke out in the area.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said earlier that numerous projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into the areas of Har Dov, Margaliot, and Metula in northern Israel throughout the day on Friday.

Several of the launches fell in open areas. No injuries were reported.

Strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IDF troops later identified a Hezbollah terrorist operating in the area of Rachaya Al Foukhar in southern Lebanon, from which numerous projectiles were launched toward the Golan Heights over the past week. Shortly afterward, the IAF struck the terrorist, the statement said.

Moreover, it added , the IAF struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure, an observation post, and a military structure in the areas of Ramyeh, Jibbain, Tayr Harfa, and Kfarkela in south Lebanon.

