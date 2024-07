Hear about: The United States’ complicated presidential election procedure explained in detail, compared to the simple UK method.

Imagine: The disaster of Kamala Harris as Commander in Chief!

How: Millions are donated to the presidential candidates despite strict spending limits.

What: The UK and French election results mean for Israel.

How: Israel’s anti-government demonstrators forget that we are at war, and confuse honest dissent with disloyal subversion.

And: More.