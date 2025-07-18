Walter Bingham’s latest program delves into two fascinating topics: the effects of President Trump’s policies on Israel and the burgeoning craft beer scene in Israel.

Bingham first highlights the political strides made under Trump, from his unwavering support for Israel to his domestic economic revival efforts.

He lauds Trump’s decisive moves, such as moving the US embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. Trump's diplomatic success, especially the Abraham Accords, is also praised for advancing peace and cooperation between Israel and Arab nations.

On the lighter side, Bingham shifts to discuss Israel's brewing culture, particularly the growing interest in craft beer. In an engaging conversation with Leon Schwarz, co-owner of Biratenu, Jerusalem’s beer center, Bingham explores the process of brewing and the popularity of boutique beers in the country.

Schwarz explains how beer is made with just four key ingredients—water, grains, yeast, and hops—and offers insights into the different types of beer, from lagers to craft brews. With an emphasis on quality and local ingredients, Biratenu stands as a hub for beer lovers and home brewers alike, offering a taste of Israel’s evolving beer scene.

The program offers a blend of politics and refreshment, touching on both the serious challenges facing Israel and the more relaxed pleasures of local beer culture. Bingham’s discussion is a reminder of the diverse topics shaping Israel’s present and future.