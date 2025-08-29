Hear: Why our system of government is not as democratic as we are led to believe.

Listen to: Walter's alternative that provides for representatives chosen by - and accountable to the people.

Currently: Knesset members are delegates of the party and beholden to them.

On the Draft Law: Requirements for military service must be strictly enforced.

Unless: we fight to defend our state and eliminate the enemies, there will be no longer an opportunity for Torah study.

The haredi refusal to serve in the IDF is equivalent to deserting and must be severely punished.

All: State benefits and services for the whole family, i.e. healthcare, should then be withdrawn.

The: Country comes before the individual, and if because of the enforcement of the Draft Law the government falls, the country wins. We cannot allow the tail (the haredi establishment) to wag the dog.