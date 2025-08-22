European Union leaders have increasingly come under scrutiny for what some describe as “masked” behavior, symbolically linked to their stance on the Palestinian issue.

Walter Bingham suggests that the so-called “Palestinian State syndrome” obscures the underlying causes of their policy decisions, which appear detached from practical realities.

Recent conflicts across Muslim-majority countries have triggered waves of mass migration into Europe. Critics argue that this migration has contributed to the formation of influential Muslim communities, which, according to some observers, now hold considerable social and political sway.

“The genie is out of the bottle, and the tail is wagging the European dog,” says Bingham, commenting on the continent’s current political climate.

He contends that this complex socio-political dynamic underpins the EU’s insistence on a Palestinian State, which he describes as increasingly detached from geopolitical pragmatism.