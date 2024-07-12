Two passenger buses carrying at least 60 people early Friday morning were swept by a landslide into a river in central Nepal, the Associated Press reported.

Three survivors succeeded in swimming to safety, but by late morning, rescuers had not yet found any trace of the buses.

According to AP, it is expected that the buses were submerged and swept downstream in Nepal's Trishuli River.

One of the buses is believed to have been carrying at least 24 passengers, while the other was carrying at least 42. Both were driving along a main highway approximately 75 miles west of Kathmandu which connects southern Nepal to the capital, and were swept away around 3:00a.m. Friday morning.

AP noted that a third bus was hit by another landslide a short distance away on the same highway. The driver was killed, but it is not known whether there were additional casualties.

The survivors are being treated in the hospital.

The ongoing rains have complicated rescue efforts, and Government administrator Khima Nanada Bhusal warned that additional landslides blocked routes into the area in several places.