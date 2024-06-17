President Isaac Herzog spoke today (Monday) with the family of a Nepalese citizen who was kidnapped by terrorists during the Hamas massacre of October 7 and remains in captivity in Gaza more than eight months later.

"I was deeply moved to speak on Zoom with the family of Bipin Joshi, a student of agriculture from Nepal who was studying in Israel when he was brutally taken hostage by Hamas on October 7th," Herzog wrote on X.

"Bipin showed great bravery and courage deflecting grenades as the terrorists began their onslaught. I told his family that Israel will continue to do everything in its power to bring Bipin, and all the hostages home to their families - as a matter of supreme importance and priority," he added,

"The suffering of Bipin’s family and friends - from the other side of the world - is yet another proof of Hamas’s utter disregard for all human life - regardless of faith, nationality, gender, or age," the President concluded.