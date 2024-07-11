The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) announced that it was withdrawing its endorsement of Rep. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) after she participated in a panel on combatting antisemitism.

On June 23, the DSA issued a conditional endorsement of Ocasio-Cortez so long as she fulfills the following conditions:

Publicly opposes all funding to Israel, including the Iron Dome

Participates regularly in the DSA Federal Socialists in Office Committee

Publicly opposes all criminalization of anti-Zionism, such as bills advancing the IHRA definition which conflates criticism of Israel with antisemitism

Publicly supports BDS (Boycott, Divest, and Sanction) to end Israeli settler-colonialism

After Ocasio-Cortez participated in a panel with the Jewish Council for Public Affairs on antisemitism, the DSA decided to withdraw its endorsement.

The DSA stated, "Many members have supported national endorsement while at the same time demanding that AOC demonstrate a higher level of commitment to Palestinian liberation, self-determination, and the immediate end to the heinous genocide in Gaza committed by Israel that aligns with DSA’s positions and expectations of socialists in office."

"We recognize that AOC has taken many courageous positions on Palestine such as co-sponsoring several House Resolutions (3103, 786, 496), naming Israel’s genocide as well as opposing House Resolution 894. However, members have raised their concerns regarding a number of her votes, including a vote in favor of H.Res.888, conflating opposition to Israel’s “right to exist” with antisemitism. AOC also co-signed a press release on April 20, 2024, that “support[s] strengthening the Iron Dome and other defense systems.”

"Finally, AOC recently hosted a public panel with leaders from the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, lobbyists for the IHRA definition of antisemitism. On this panel, she conflated anti-Zionism with antisemitism and condemned boycotting Zionist institutions. This sponsorship is a deep betrayal to all those who’ve risked their welfare to fight Israeli apartheid and genocide through political and direct action in recent months, and in decades past.

"A national DSA endorsement comes with a serious commitment to the movement for Palestine and our collective socialist project. We must endorse candidates who enthusiastically seek a relationship with DSA, and the National Political Committee as the highest body of the organization between conventions is responsible for setting the criteria we establish for national endorsements. Chapters have a responsibility to make this clear to their endorsed candidates when applying for a national endorsement. The NPC is committed to ensuring that all of our elected officials are unabashed in their support for Palestinian freedom. To build a socialist movement that’s capable of defeating capitalism, we must demand more from leaders in our movement," the DSS statement concluded.