ABC has published a new poll showing that nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that he should withdraw his candidacy.

The poll shows a 46-47% between Biden and Trump if the election were today, almost identical to a 44-46% poll result in April. Among registered voters (though there’s plenty of time to register) it’s an absolute tie, 46-46%.

Vice President Kamala Harris, currently the most likely candidate to replace President Biden were he to drop out, sees a slight change in results - 49-46%, Harris-Trump, among all adults (and 49-47% among registered voters). The slightly greater popularity is better than the incumbent President's but not statistically significant.

The polls indicate that voting preferences have barely changed despite the recent debate, but Biden still suffered damage from his performance. Sixty-seven percent overall say he should withdraw from the race. Eighty-five percent now believe he is too old for a second term, a marked increase from sixty-eight percent approximately a year ago.