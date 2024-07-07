Thousands of people protested Saturday evening on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv and at several intersections across the country, demanding the approval of the deal with Hamas and the announcement of an elections date.

At the end of the central protest at the Kaplan intersection in Tel Aviv, participants blocked the Ayalon highway northbound, and two were arrested. During the event, the police violently arrested Shahar Mor, the nephew of hostage Avraham Munder.

Sunday is planned to be a "day of disruption" to mark nine months since the October 7 massacre, and the protesters called on the public to join them in the strike "until all the hostages return."

Approximately 2,000 people attended the protest near the home of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesarea, set a submarine model on fire, and called, among other things, for his resignation.