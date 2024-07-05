Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesperson of the Palestinian Authority, headed by Mahmoud Abbas, denounced the decision of the "Israeli occupation authorities" to seize more than 12,000 dunams of "Palestinian lands" and build over 5,000 housing units on them, as well as legalize three outposts.

In a statement he published, Abu Rudeineh said that these decisions show that "the extreme government (in Israel) is bound by right-wing policies that express war and settlement."

In response, Abu Mazen's spokesperson emphasized that "war and settlement will never bring security and peace to anyone, and these decisions strive to prevent the establishment of a geographically connected Palestinian state on all the occupied Palestinian land since 1967 in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip."

According to him, "all (settlement) activities on the occupied Palestinian lands since 1967 are illegal, as the international community, including the UN and the Security Council, have confirmed that the settlements are illegal and must be removed from all Palestinian lands, including East Jerusalem."

"These decisions (by the Israeli government) require countries that support the implementation of security and stability in the region to act immediately to stop the steps of the extreme Israeli government," said Abu Rudeineh.

Abu Rudeineh sent a threatening message towards Israel. "The Palestinian people will not stand idly by in the face of these steps by the extreme government, whose members call day and night to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state and even demand destroying Palestinian cities and expelling residents from their lands and homes."

He placed the responsibility on the American administration for the decisions of the Israeli government, which according to him, are leading to a "total explosion" in the region.