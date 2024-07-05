Nine months later, the search for remains of of the victims of the October 7th massacre is still underway.

Those engaged in the search, are using working dogs and forensic equipment to find evidence that will indicate the whereabouts of the massacre victims whose fates are as yet unknown.

The search effort includes various Israeli security forces and the Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs.

IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Ya'akov commented: "We respond to every call from the IDF to assist in the holy work of the search in the Gaza region. We marvel anew every time we see the dedication and commitment to the goal of the IDF forces to find evidence that can help determine the fate of those sti l missing from the terrible massacre."