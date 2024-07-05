British politician George Galloway, known for his anti-Israel views, lost the Rochdale constituency in Thursday’s parliamentary election , just months after winning it.

Galloway, leader of the Workers Party of Britain, received 11,508 votes, behind Labour’s Paul Waugh who won the seat with 13,047 votes. He had just won the seat in a February by-election .

Galloway, a former Labour lawmaker, is known for his radical stance and longtime support for various terrorist organizations such as Hamas and Hezbollah. He was expelled from Labour in 2003.

During his time as MP for the Bradford West constituency, Galloway infamously declared the area an " Israel-free zone ," prompting charges of racism.

Later, when he ran for Mayor of London, he vowed to boycott Israeli officials if elected and barred a pro-Israel activist from attending one of his election events.

Exit polls predicted that Labour will win the parliamentary election by a landslide, ousting the ruling Conservative Party after 14 years.

According to the Sky News exit poll, Labour headed by Keir Starmer will win 410 seats, and the Conservatives headed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will win 131.