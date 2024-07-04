The Health Ministry announced Thursday that a 25-year-old man from central Israel has been hospitalized with a rare brain-eating amoeba infection.

The young man is hospitalized in critical condition with naegleriasis, a condition caused by the amoeba naegleria fowleri. Naegleria fowleri is found in fresh water, puddles, or stagnant water sources of various types, and typically causes infections through the nose during activities such as swimming. The amoeba cells consume cells from the victim's brain.

Only about 450 cases of naegleriasis caused by naegleria fowleri have been reported worldwide. The fatality rate is nearly 100%. Only seven people are known to have survived the disease.

An investigation found that the patient was likely infected at Gai Beach on the Kinneret. The Health Ministry is continuing to investigate the incident and environmental health inspectors sample and examine the water in the area.