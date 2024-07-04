שריפה גדולה בשכונת גילה תיעוד מבצעי כב"ה מחוז ירושלים

Eighteen firefighting teams and four firefighting planes began working Thursday morning to extinguish a large fire which is advancing towards the homes in Jerusalem's Gilo neighborhood.

The firefighters are still working to gain control of the fire and prevent the flames from harming property.

Israel Police began evacuating the first row of homes on Hatsiporen Street.

There have been no injuries reported.

Fireman officer Shmulik Friedman, commander of the Jerusalem District Fire and Rescue Service, is at the scene and commanding the forces in the field.