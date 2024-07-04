A series of sirens which began at 10:00a.m. Thursday morning was ongoing with nearly no breaks for over an hour, as Hezbollah launches dozens of UAVs towards Israeli territory.

The launches are aimed at various locations in northern Israel, and included about 15 rockets which crossed into Israel, in addition to the UAVs.

The rockets fell in open areas. No one was reported injured, but fires broke out in the area.

It is believed that the launches were a response to the elimination of a top Hezbollah terrorist on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Abu Ali Nasser, the commander of the Hezbollah terrorist organization's Aziz unit, was killed along with another individual in an airstrike on a vehicle in Tyre, Lebanon by an Israeli UAV.

Hezbollah later confirmed that Ali Nasser was assassinated. The IDF also confirmed the airstrike.

"Earlier today (Wednesday), the IDF eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Neamah Naser, the commander of the Hezbollah terrorist organization’s Aziz Unit which is responsible for firing from southwestern Lebanon at Israeli territory," the IDF stated.

"Muhammad Neamah Naser entered his position in 2016 and led the firing of rockets and anti-tank missiles from southwestern Lebanon toward Israeli civilians, communities, and security forces. Furthermore, Naser directed a large number of terror attacks toward Israel both during and before the war, and he previously held several central roles within the Hezbollah terrorist organization."

Naser was the counterpart of Sami Taleb Abdullah, the commander of the Nasser Unit, who was eliminated last month. Together, they served as two of the most significant Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese media reported that following the assassination, Hezbollah fired about 50 rockets at northern Israel in retaliation.