Arabic media reported on Wednesday afternoon that two people were killed in an airstrike on a vehicle in Tyre, Lebanon by an Israeli UAV.

The Arabic language Sky News channel reported that Abu Ali Nasser, the commander of the Hezbollah terrorist organization's Aziz unit, was killed in the airstrike. The Aziz unit is one of three regional units Hezbollah operates in southern Lebanon and is responsible for the terrorist group's activities along the eastern portion of the Israel-Lebanon border.

Overnight, the IAF struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites in the areas of Blida, Yaroun, and Tayr Harfa in southern Lebanon. Moreover, the IAF struck a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Aitaroun. Additionally, IDF artillery struck to remove threats in the areas of Labbouneh and Chihine.