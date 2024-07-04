IDF operational activity continues below and above the ground in the area of Shejaiya.

Over the past day, IDF troops destroyed tunnels routes in the area and eliminated dozens of terrorists in close-quarters combat, with tank fire, and in aerial strikes. In one incident, IDF troops eliminated seven terrorists at close quarters.

The IDF is also continuing targeted, intelligence-based operational activity in the Rafah area.

In one incident, a number of armed terrorists who were operating and posed a threat to IDF forces in the area were eliminated in an aircraft strike.

During IDF operational activity in the central Gaza Strip, a number of terrorists were eliminated and terrorist infrastructure was destroyed in aerial strikes.

Over the past day, the IAF eliminated dozens of terrorists and destroyed over 50 additional terrorist targets throughout the Gaza Strip.

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל