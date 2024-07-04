Kobi Avni, the father of the soldier Natan who was seriously injured yesterday in the attack in Karmiel, spoke in a conversation with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about his son's heroism, who attacked and killed the terrorist after being injured.

He opened the conversation with an update on his son's medical condition: "Thank God, Natan is in stable condition this morning and is still being treated. I hope he will move from intensive care to a regular ward soon."

He wanted to thank the medical team that is treating Natan with dedication at the Galilee Medical Center: "I really want to thank the hospital staff and also the hospital director who are doing a wonderful job here, professionally and with dedication."

Kobi was asked about his son's heroism in killing the terrorist but first wanted to share in the grief of the family of Sergeant Aleksandr Iakiminskyi, Natan's friend, who was killed in the attack. "First of all, I want to deeply share in the sorrow of Aleksandr's family who was killed in the attack. He was a very good friend of Natan. We are mourning his death and the family's sorrow."

Later, Kobi shared what he knows about the attack: "Natan was stabbed three times, twice in the chest and shoulder and while he was stabbed, he got up and attacked, shot the terrorist, and called MDA and his unit."

"This son is truly a hero, he’s an incredible child. He is stationed on the northern border in the first line and we did not expect this to happen inside Karmiel." He said that his son and the late Aleksandr went to fix the unit's vehicle and went in to buy food "and in the meantime, the terrorist came and stabbed them."

On his son's condition, he added: "He awakens sporadically, and we can talk to him, he needs to rest. He doesn't think he’s a hero; he’s a modest kid, a good kid who grew up loving the land and his homeland." Kobi shared that Natan was informed this morning of the death of his friend Aleksandr: "He found out this morning, right now he is sleeping."

At the conclusion of the interview, Kobi asked the public to pray for the recovery of his son, Natan Shimon ben Sigal.