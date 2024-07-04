Orthodox basketball player Ryan Turell signed with Israeli basketball team Ironi “Hay Motors” Ness Ziona for the 2024/25 season, the team announced on Wednesday.

Turell rose to prominence in the United States while playing for Yeshiva University in New York, competing in NCAA Division 3. He led Yeshiva to a historic 50 consecutive wins, earning national attention and recognition as a potential trailblazer for religious Jewish athletes in the NBA.

Over four seasons at Yeshiva, Turell averaged 24.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, with a 44.9% three-point shooting percentage. During his senior season, the 3-time first-team All American, averaged 27.1 points per game, which led all NCAA divisions in scoring, and was named the D3 National Player of the Year.

In 2022, Turell, who has aspirations to become the first Orthodox Jew to play in the NBA, was drafted 27th overall by the Motor City Cruise, the Detroit Pistons’ affiliate in the G League.

He spent the last two seasons with the Motor City Cruise, where he averaged 5.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 38.5% three-point shooting in 12.1 minutes per game. His standout performance in the G League included a career-high 34 points and 6 rebounds.

In Ness Ziona, Turell will join a strong roster that includes Israeli national team center Itay Segev, who led the league in rebounding last season, guard Yair Kravits, also a national team player, and swingman Tzuf Ben Moshe. Segev and Kravits are entering their second season with Ness Ziona, while for Ben Moshe, this will be his fourth season with the team over two separate stints.

“I’m very excited and honored to be a part of Ironi Ness Ziona, and can’t wait to start playing! It’s always been a dream of mine to play in Israel, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to do it with Ness Ziona. I can’t wait to meet all of the fans, it's an amazing feeling,” said Turell.

Coach Amit Sherf said, “I am very happy with Ryan signing with our team. I am confident that his basketball intelligence will help him quickly adapt to the European game. He will provide us with shooting and athleticism at the guard/forward positions, and he will be a key part of our strong and diverse Israeli core this season.”

Brad Turell, Ryan’s father, told JTA on Wednesday that the move to Israel does not rule out a possible return to the G League, or even the NBA, in the future. He said his son is keeping “all options open.”

“He certainly hasn’t given up on his dream and goal to be the first Orthodox Jew to make the NBA,” Brad Turell said.