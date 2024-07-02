Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, Commander of the IRGC Air Force, met with the families of terrorists eliminated by Israel and sent a threatening message.

"We are expecting and hoping for the launch of 'True Promise 2,'" he said. He added: "I do not know how many missiles the next attack on Israel will include."

"As a military official, I can say that the event of 'Al-Aqsa Flood' with the support of the resistance front will lead to the complete victory of the Palestinian people."

Additionally, he boasted about how in the past they succeeded in intercepting an American missile and launching 13 missiles towards an American base in Iraq after the assassination of Qassem Soleimani.