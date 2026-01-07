Protests against Iran’s ruling regime continued unabated over the past 24 hours, with large demonstrations reported in the capital, Tehran, and in several provinces across the country.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in southern Tehran, chanting slogans denouncing the regime and targeting senior clerics, Islamist groups, and left-wing activists. The protests reflected growing anger toward the country’s political and religious leadership.

Protesters also referenced a recent post by Elon Musk condemning the Iranian regime, adopting the term “murderer" that he used in reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In a symbolic act, one demonstrator hung a sign in central Tehran reading “President Trump Street."

According to reports from Iranian opposition sources, acts of rebellion were recorded in multiple locations nationwide. In the city of Abdanan, in Ilam Province, police forces were reportedly seen siding with protesters. In Kermanshah Province, demonstrators set fire to government buildings, while additional reports indicated that the Pardis municipal building in Karaj County was also torched.

Protests were also reported in several provinces where crowds chanted slogans rejecting the Islamic Republic and calling for the return of the monarchy. Among the chants heard were calls for the restoration of the Pahlavi dynasty, with demonstrators declaring the current unrest to be “the final battle" for Iran’s future.