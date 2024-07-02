זירת הפגוע מנחם בן שחר

Menachem Ben Shachar, a resident of the area who was with a group of hikers near Har Bracha when a shooting attack occurred Tuesday afternoon, recalled the moments of the attack.

"We were here at Mitzpe Yosef with a group of visitors and just when I had finished speaking, one of the visitors screamed, 'Oww!' and fell," Ben Shachar recalled.

"We went towards him and checked if he had a wound that looked like an entry point, and we called over the forces and it took a relatively long time for them to arrive."

"This incident took place exactly as I finished telling the group about Joseph the Righteous. I don't know exactly what this shooting was, I do know one thing: In Shechem there are tens of thousands of people who hate the Jewish nation, who dream of slaughtering us every day, and every second we refrain from dealing with them the way we need to with the IAF, the Armored Corps, foot soldiers, and destroying them right down to the foundation, is a crime and it will later explode in our faces."

In the terror attack, a hiker aged about 30 was lightly injured. Medical teams provided him with initial aid, and transferred him to Meir Medical Center.

Meanwhile, the IDF is investigating whether the shots were fired by a Palestinian Authority Arab sniper who fired towards those standing at Mitzpe Yosef from the direction of the foot of the mountain, where Shechem (Nablus) is located.