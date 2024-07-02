North Korea said on Tuesday (local time) that it successfully tested a new tactical ballistic missile capable of carrying a 4.5-ton super-large warhead a day earlier, Reuters reported, citing official state news agency KCNA.

The announcement came a day after South Korea reported the launch of two ballistic missiles by North Korea and said the second likely failed soon after launch, blowing up in flight over land.

KCNA made no mention of the second missile.

It said the test of the new tactical ballistic missile, which it was named Hwasongpho-11 Da-4.5, was conducted with a simulated heavy warhead to verify flight stability and accuracy.

The country's Missile Administration will conduct another launch of the same type of missile in July to test the "explosion power" of the super-large warhead, said KCNA.

North Korea, which has tested dozens of missiles in the last year including its first intercontinental ballistic missiles since 2017, has recently upped the rhetoric.

In January, the country launched a hypersonic missile . In response, South Korea, the United States and Japan carried out joint naval drills in waters off southern Jeju Island.

North Korea then announced it had tested an "underwater nuclear weapon system" in response to the joint naval exercises.

In April, North Korea successfully test-fired a new mid- to long-range solid-fuel hypersonic missile.