Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, met with Israel National Defense College cadets and briefed them on the combat in the Gaza Strip, Israeli policy and activity in all sectors, especially the northern sector, and the overall security challenges facing Israel, first and foremost Iran.

The Prime Minister described the significant achievements of the security forces, particularly the IDF, in all sectors, but especially in the Gaza Strip. He encouraged the cadets to continue their determined efforts for the security of the State of Israel ahead of their integration into key positions in the security establishment.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said to the cadets: "I returned yesterday from a visit to the Gaza Division. I saw very considerable achievements in the fighting being carried in Rafah. We are advancing to the end of the stage of eliminating the Hamas terrorist army; we will continue striking its remnants."

"I was very impressed by the achievements above ground and below ground, and by the commanders' fighting spirit. With this spirit we will achieve our objectives: Returning our hostages, eliminating Hamas's military and governing capabilities, ensuring that Gaza will not constitute a threat and also returning our residents securely to their homes in both the south and the north," he said.

"We are on a very extensive front, and I am convinced that our forces – reservists and conscripts, IDF and our security services – can overcome our enemies," Netanyahu said.

The Prime Minister's Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman and Head of the IDF Depth Corps and the Military Colleges, Maj.-Gen. Nimrod Aloni, participated in the meeting.

Also present were cadets from the militaries of Germany, Singapore, Japan, Italy, the Czech Republic and South Korea.