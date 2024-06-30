Likud MK Danny Danon, who previously held the position of Israel's Ambassador to the UN, is shortly set to begin his second term in this role.

His appointment comes at a crucial time when he will be required to represent Israel on the international stage during a particularly challenging period.

"I am proud and honored to return and serve the State of Israel during this critical period," Danon stated. "As Israel faces numerous fronts, it is imperative for each of us to contribute our best efforts and expertise. This has been my approach in the past, and it will continue to be my approach moving forward.

"In the face of the resurgence of diplomatic terrorism, I am committed to presenting the truth with confidence for the sake of the people of Israel and our shared future."