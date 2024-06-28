The United States on Thursday issued fresh sanctions targeting Iran in response to what Secretary of State Antony Blinken described as "continued nuclear escalations," Reuters reported.

"Over the past month, Iran has announced steps to further expand its nuclear program in ways that have no credible peaceful purpose," Blinken said.

"We remain committed to never letting Iran obtain a nuclear weapon, and we are prepared to use all elements of national power to ensure that outcome."

Thursday's action imposes sanctions on three companies based in the United Arab Emirates, and which the US accused of being involved in the transport of Iranian petroleum or petrochemical products, as well as 11 associated vessels.

The sanctions come amid recent concerning reports from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Iran’s nuclear program.

The IAEA's most recent report determined that Iran has started up new cascades of advanced centrifuges and plans to install others in the coming weeks after facing criticism over its nuclear program.

That report came a day after the IAEA said that Iran has rapidly installed extra uranium-enriching centrifuges at its Fordow site.

The IAEA released a report at the end of May which found that Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels.

In the wake of the recent IAEA reports, the Group of Seven (G7) warned Iran against advancing its nuclear enrichment program and said they would be ready to enforce new measures if Tehran were to transfer ballistic missiles to Russia.