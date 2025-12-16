U.S. Reps. Grace Meng (D-NY), Dan Goldman (D-NY), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Dan Meuser (R-PA), Don Bacon (R-NE), Haley Stevens (D-MI), Marc Veasey (D-TX), Randy Weber (R-TX), Ted Lieu (D-CA), and Chris Smith (R-NJ), members of the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism, sent a letter to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reaffirming their unwavering solidarity with the Australian Jewish community and calling on Australia to implement critical measures to combat antisemitism and protect the Jewish community following the deadly attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney.

On the first night of Hanukkah, gunmen opened fire on a peaceful celebration, killing at least 15 people and wounding many others, including two police officers. The attack could have been deadlier had it not been for the courageous heroism of Ahmed al Ahmed, an Arab Muslim civilian who disarmed one of the attackers and was shot twice as a result.

In the letter, the task force members write, “This act of antisemitic terrorism strikes at the heart of our shared democratic values and our mutual commitment to protecting religious freedom and keeping our citizens safe. Our deepest condolences are with the families of those murdered, and our prayers are with all those wounded and traumatized by this unconscionable violence.”’

This tragedy comes in the wake of rising antisemitism in Australia. Earlier this year, Australia’s Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism, Jillian Segal, released a comprehensive Plan to Combat Antisemitism in July 2025, containing 49 key actions designed to address this growing threat. The plan addresses antisemitism across multiple sectors, including education, universities, the Department of Home Affairs, media, online platforms, and public institutions. The letter urges the Australian government to utilize these recommendations and take steps to counter malign foreign influence from actors like Iran.

The Congressmembers continue, “Given the horrific events that unfolded at Bondi Beach, we respectfully ask what concrete steps has your government taken to implement the recommendations in the Special Envoy’s Plan since it was released? Additionally, in the immediate aftermath of this attack, how will you protect the Jewish community from further violence?”

Australia has joined the Global Guidelines for Countering Antisemitism, a declaration of principles led by the United States. Launched in July 2024 and signed by representatives from more than 42 countries and international organizations, the guidelines include policies to monitor and combat antisemitism.

“The fatal massacre in Australia comes after repeated warnings, including from the Australian Jewish community itself. When American Jewish Committee was in Australia in September, we echoed those warnings: allowing antisemitic rhetoric and demonstrations to go unchecked can-and does-lead to violence and death. At this moment, we need leaders across the globe to stand up and say this can no longer be tolerated. We need the Australian Government to utilize the Global Guidelines for Countering Antisemitism, to fully adopt, act on without delay, and be held accountable for implementing the recommendations outlined in their Special Envoy’s Plan to Combat Antisemitism, and to investigate foreign-backed antisemitic activity targeting their Jewish community. I am grateful to the co-chairs of the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism for echoing these calls and encouraging the Prime Minister of Australia to keep Australia’s Jewish citizens safe,” said Ted Deutch, CEO of American Jewish Committee.