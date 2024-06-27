House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) has demanded that the American-built pier off the coast of Gaza be closed, Reuters reported.

In a letter to US President Joe Biden, Rep. Rogers stated, “I urge the Administration to immediately cease this failed operation before further catastrophe occurs and consider alternative means of land and air-based humanitarian aid delivery."

President Biden, in his State of the Union address in March, announced the plans for the temporary pier on the coast of Gaza that would receive large shipments carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelter and provide aid to the Strip.

A day later, Biden said that Israel will provide security for the port he plans to build off the coast of Gaza that would provide aid to the Strip.

The pier was completed in May, and was only operational for about a week before it began to break apart due to a storm. Before it broke apart, the pier had been gradually increasing aid movement each day.

In mid-June, the pier had to be relocated away from the Gaza coast for a second time due to rough seas.

Last week, the New York Times reported that the US pier has failed in its mission and may cease operations weeks ahead of schedule.