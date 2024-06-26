President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog completed an extensive visit to northern Israel today. During the two-day visit, the President and his First Lady stayed in Safed and visited key civilian and security locations in northern Israel.

President Herzog began his visit in the city of Safed, where he met with the Mayor of Safed and local business representatives, who presented him with a situational assessment.

Later in the day, the President visited Kibbutz Hanita, where he met with members of the kibbutz's emergency response team and commended them for their significant and dedicated efforts.

On the second day of his visit, the President began by joining residents of Safed at the Ari Synagogue for morning prayers. Following this, he visited the Northern Command, where he met with the commander, Major General Ori Gordin. He received a comprehensive operational briefing from intelligence personnel, and spoke with soldiers of the command.

Later, the President met with members of the forum of frontline communities in Jish (Gush Chalav). The meeting was attended by 17 local council leaders, and together they discussed the current security and civilian needs, attitudes, and challenges faced.

The President concluded the visit at Kibbutz Sde Nehemia, located about 5 kilometers from the Israel-Lebanon border. There, he visited, among other places, the kibbutz's kindergarten, which operates fully as a symbol of the ongoing routine life even in the present difficult situation.

President Herzog addressed the heads of the local councils in the frontline communities and said: “Michal and I decided to spend two days experiencing the situation for the residents of the north. We traveled around the frontline area from all directions, spent the night in Safed, and visited the command centers and emergency operations rooms. We reached the emergency response team in Hanita and had a very moving conversation with them. We also visited the Northern Command, where I heard about the plans, challenges, and the outstanding work the IDF is doing defending our country.

“I remind all of Israel that the displaced, the evacuees, and all those who endure the fires and the flames are Jews, Muslims, Druze, and Christians alike. We are aware that all aspects of life here are challenged, and we are united in this battle," he said.

The President continued, “I reiterate what I have said before - the international community cannot act surprised if the situation spirals out of control, as the international community has almost done nothing to contribute to the full security of the residents of Israel, despite repeated violations of treaties and international agreements from Lebanon by Hezbollah."

“We came to offer strength to the the communities, the home front, the residents, the evacuees, and those who remain here. I call on the tax authorities and all the bodies involved in supporting small and medium businesses, and industrial enterprises to act much faster. We see small businesses collapsing because no one is giving them attention. If we want people to stay and not evacuate, we need to provide them with a strong home front, and the central government must assist all those working hard, risking their lives, operating emergency response teams, schools, and much more, while dealing with the emotional and psychological challenges as summer approaches and the school year begins," Herzog said.

“So, we came to support and strengthen you on behalf of all of Israel, and to say to you - be strong and courageous. In the annals of the history of the State of Israel, you will be remembered for your leadership and for your actions here on the front line against a criminal enemy, which is part of an empire of evil. We can and will overcome it, and we will restore peace and tranquility, we will plant, rebuild, and reconstruct," he concluded.