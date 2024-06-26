One of the anti-Israel protestors who took over a New York City subway car two weeks ago and led chants demanding to know if there were any Zionists on board has turned himself in to the police, the New York Post reported.

Anas Saleh faces charges of coercion after video surfaced of himself and other activists in the subway car chanting, "Raise your hands if you're a Zionist! This is your chance to get out!"

Unlike many of the other protesters, Saleh did not cover his face and merely wore sunglasses. As a result, his face was put on a wanted poster.

The StopAntisemitism wrote on X following Saleh's arrest that "all eyes on Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg," who has been criticized for refusing to prosecute anti-Israel activists who violently took over a building at Columbia University and held a janitor hostage.

The incident on the subway occurred the same day as an anti-Israel rally in which demonstrators justified the atrocities committed by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7 and called for more violence against Jews and Israelis.

Protestors marched from Union Square to the site of the Nova Music Festival Exhibition in downtown Manhattan. Video from the protest shows a woman leading the crowd in chants justifying the massacre committed at the music festival.

"When the Zionists decided to rave," the woman yelled and the crowd repeated after her, word for word, "next to a concentration camp, that's exactly what this music festival was. It's like having a rave right next to the gas chambers during the Holocaust."

"So this exhibit is nothing more than Zionist propaganda to try to justify" Israel's war against Hamas, the woman and the chanters continued.

Protesters chanted "Long live the Intifada" and "Kill another Zionist now." Banners that read 'Long live October 7' and 'Jihad of Victory or Martyrdom' were unfurled.

One demonstrator told a group of Jews, "I wish Hitler was still here. He would have wiped all you out."