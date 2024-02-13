One person is dead and five others were injured in a shooting at a subway station in the Bronx borough of New York after a fight broke out late Monday afternoon, a law enforcement source told CNN.

The shooter, described as wearing a red jacket and ski mask, opened fire on passengers at a platform at Mt. Eden station after a fight, the source stated.

One person died at a hospital and the other five are hospitalized. One victim walked to the hospital, the law enforcement source said.

The shooter fled the scene, the source said.

The New York Police Department is conducting an investigation at the station. As a result, the No. 4 line trains were bypassing the station in both directions, said the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.