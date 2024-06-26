"Visegrad24", an X account that frequently often covers wars in Gaza and Ukraine, was blocked for hours.

Many of its million followers called on Elon Musk to unblock the account, which is considered pro-Israel and pro-Ukraine.

It is not yet clear why the account was blocked, but X network owner, businessman Elon Musk, rushed to respond to followers that he is checking the matter.

A short time later, the block on the account was removed, but as of now, no activity has yet been recorded.

The last post was posted on Tuesday night, was a video of a Lebanese journalist saying that Hezbollah is crazy when it threatens to go to war against Israel, Cyprus, the European Union, NATO and the USA all at once.

"You think Iran will save you? They can't even find their won president," she said, referring to helicopter crash of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.