Elimination of Fadi Al-Wadiya IDF Spokesperson's Unit

An IAF aircraft, directed by IDF intelligence, on Tuesday struck and eliminated the terrorist Fadi Al-Wadiya, who served as a significant operative in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

"As part of his role, Fadi Al-Wadiya developed and advanced the terrorist organization's rocket array and was a central figure in the terrorist organization's knowledge of electronics and chemistry," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

On Monday, IAF aircraft guided by military and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) intelligence struck two buildings in Al-Shati and Tuffah in northern Gaza, which served the Hamas terror group.

The terrorists who were in the buildings were involved in planning many terror attacks against Israel, and some of them were involved in holding hostages and took part in the October 7 massacre. The IDF noted that the buildings are part of a school compound which Hamas used as a shield for its terror activities.

Arab media reported that it was in this attack that Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh’s sister was killed , along with 12 others. Nine of those killed in the strike are members of Haniyeh's family.

As part of the preparations for the strike, a number of steps were taken to reduce harm and risks to those uninvolved, the IDF stressed.

In a statement, the military added, "Hamas consistently violates international law while systematically using civilian structures and the civilian population as a human shield for its terror activities against the State of Israel."