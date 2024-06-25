Arab media on Tuesday morning reported that IDF strikes in Al-Shati in western Gaza eliminated the sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

The reports also said that 13 people were killed in the strike, nine of whom are Haniyeh's family members.

Earlier this year, three of Haniyeh's sons were killed in an aerial strike on a vehicle in Al-Shati. They were identified as Amir Haniyeh, a cell commander in the Hamas military wing, Mohammad Haniyeh, a military operative in the Hamas terrorist organization, and Hazem Haniyeh, also a military operative in the Hamas terror organization.

Haniyeh himself lives in Qatar and is father to 13. Some of his children live in Gaza, while other live in Gulf states.