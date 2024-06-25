Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a condolence visit on Tuesday to the family of the fallen soldier SFC (Res.) Saadia Yaakov Dery in the Binyamin Region town of Eli.

Binyamin Regional Council and Yesha Council Head Isael Ganz and town chairman Avidan Beit Yaakov, who lost his son Captain Roy Beit Yaakov in battle approximately a month ago, accompanied the Prime Minister.

Ganz told the Prime Minister: "We are behind you so you can lead us to victory. Don't stop for a moment before Hamas is destroyed. We have thousands of families here who bear the burden of reserve duty and everything the war entails, and they ask that you continue in full force to utilize the army most strongly. We owe it to the mothers, the wives, and also to the fallen, and most of all to our nation's future. You have the backing for that."