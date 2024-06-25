The cost of public transportation rose Tuesday, further raising the cost of living.

Monthly bus passes rose 5%, while individual fares rose by even more: A single bus fare now costs 6 NIS, up from 5.5. NIS, while light rail fares will now cost 8 NIS each, up from 5.5 NIS.

The main reason for the increase in costs is the increase in the prices of gas and insurance.

Another reason for the price hike is the increase in bus drivers' wages.

In March, the Transportation Ministry announced a new plan under which released IDF soldiers ride free for a period of one year following the end of their service, and young adults ages 18-26 receive a 33% discount.

Those with recognized disabilities, those who are eligible for National Insurance Institute stipends, and those of low socioeconomic status, receive 50% discounts.

The reform is expected to include a second stage, which will take effect in several months and which will see women over age 62 and men over age 67 exempted from public transportation fares. Currently, only senior citizens over age 75 ride free.