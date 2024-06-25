A viral video spread today on Israeli social media showing a person waving a rifle from a car window in the Ramat Shlomo neighborhood of Jerusalem. The footage caused an uproar among residents.

The video was captioned: "Without fear or hesitation, they roam among us with drawn weapons, as filmed today in Ramat Shlomo."

The incident was found to have taken place during a wedding procession in the neighborhood. The police located the vehicle and the person who was holding the rifle - an IDF soldier in regular service, a resident of Neve Yaakov.

The police stated that "the soldier who caused panic among those who were in the area with his irresponsible behavior was detained for questioning at the central Jerusalem police station, and a report about the incident will be forwarded to the Military Police.''