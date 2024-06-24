Approximately 100 Israelis whose loved ones were injured or murdered in the October 7 massacre will file a federal lawsuit in New York against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), Kan News reported.

The suit alleges that UNRWA allowed Hamas to carry out the massacre and commit crimes against humanity.

Among other things, the suit notes that over the course of years, UNRWA operated a money laundering system which caused some of the aid funds transferred to Gaza to be used by the Hamas terror group instead of by the Gazan civilians for whom they were intended.

The suit also notes that UNRWA allowed Hamas to dig terror tunnels and set up command centers beneath UNRWA facilities, and that UNRWA employees took part in the October 7 massacre.

The suit will be filed in New York, where UNRWA's central offices and top staff are located.