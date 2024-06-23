Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded today (Sunday) to the criticism he has received for the video he published last week accusing the US of holding up munitions shipments to Israel.

"I greatly appreciate the support of President Biden and the American administration for Israel. Since the start of the war, the US has given us support in spirit and in materiel – defensive and offensive means," Netanyahu said at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting.

"But four months ago, there was a dramatic decrease in the munitions coming to Israel from the US. For long weeks, we turned to our American friends and requested that the shipments be expedited. We did this time and again. We did so at the highest levels, and at all levels, and I want to emphasize – we did so behind closed doors. We received all sorts of explanations, but one thing we did not receive; the basic situation did not change. Certain items arrived sporadically but the munitions at large remained behind," he said.

Netanyahu elaborated on the reason for the video he published last Tuesday. "After months in which there was no change in this situation, I decided to give this public expression. We did so out of years of experience and the knowledge that this step was vital to opening the bottleneck. I expected that this would entail personal attacks against me at home and abroad, as happened when I came out against the nuclear agreement with Iran, as happened – and as is happening – when I repeatedly opposed the establishment of a Palestinian terrorist state, and as is now happening when I oppose ending the war while Hamas remains in place. But I am willing to absorb personal attacks on behalf of the State of Israel."

"As the Prime Minister of Israel, my job is to do everything to ensure that our heroic fighters receive the arms they need.

"In light of what I have heard over the past 24 hours, I hope and believe that this issue will be resolved in the near future. But I would like to emphasize, and I have said this to our American friends, there is one item we have and it will always be decisive: The heroism and determination of our fighters – and with this weapon we will win," Netanyahu said.