Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today (Tuesday), at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, met with a delegation of UN ambassadors, together with Israeli Ambassador to the US Danny Danon.

Prime Minister Netanyahu told the ambassadors: "People thought that after the Holocaust, antisemitism would disappear. No, it just took a rest, a brief respite. It has come back. The only thing that has changed is not what they say about the Jews and what they say about the Jewish state, they say the same thing about us. The one thing that has changed is that when they come to slaughter us, we have the capacity to defend ourselves."

"We've just emerged from a seven-front war. And the chants that they were shouting, these monsters of Hamas. They chanted: “Death to Israel, death to America.’ They slaughtered every man, woman and child they could get their hands on. They would have slaughtered all of us if they could, but they couldn't, because we rolled them back. But not only them, the whole Iran axis, which keeps them alive. Hamas, Hezbollah, the Assad regime, Houthis, Iran itself, these various militias, we rolled them back," he said.

"That is what has changed. Today Israel is a very small country, but it's a very powerful country. It's powerful not only because of technology, that too, not only because of science, that too. It's powerful because of the spirit of the people. It's powerful because we know that history is not going to give us another chance," Netanyahu added.

"There are so many miracles that a people can perform. Coming back from the dead, breaking all the rules of history, because you can't come back from the dead, but we did. And we are completely committed to protecting our future, ensuring a region of prosperity and security and peace, not only for us, but for all those who join us," the prime minister concluded.